Germany's Merkel: We cannot yet predict economic impact of coronavirus

"We will discuss on Friday whether we need more measures to counter economic impact of coronavirus," German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted on Wednesday and repeated that it was too early to predict the crisis' economic impact.

"The message should be: We will do what is necessary as a country, and that is also together with Europe," Merkel told reporters in Berlin, per Reuters.

EUR/USD reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.1330, adding 0.45% on a daily basis.