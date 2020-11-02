Germany's Merkel: We can break second wave if we stick to lockdown for a month

"It was with a heavy heart we decided on measures but they are necessary," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, per Reuters. "If we manage to stick to lockdown for month, we can break the second wave."
Additional takeaways
"There are some doubts, scepticism and rejection of coronavirus restrictions."
"At lower temperatures, coronavirus reacts differently, more aggressively."
"In the last 10 days, the number of people with coronavirus in the ICUs has doubled."
"Cases reported today will only arrive in ICU statistics in two weeks time."
"We cannot allow the quick spread of the virus to keep overwhelming the health authorities."
"We need to get back to a situation where contacts with coronavirus can be traced or we'll see exponential rises."
"We know lockdown measures are tough."
"Virus will defy half-hearted measures."
"We have to do without many things that make life nice in next 4 weeks."
"Many of the restrictions are on private life so we are reliant on the participation and understanding of citizens."
"If lockdown works, we have a bearable December."
"We have better medicines for coronavirus than we did in spring."
"We have positive prospects for coronavirus vaccine being approved in the coming months."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a negative impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 1.63% on a daily basis at 11,745.
