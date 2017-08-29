Germany’s Merkel: We avoid unfair trade practices

Livesquawk reports comments from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as he speaks on various issues during her campaign trail ahead of the federal election due next month.

Key Points:

German politicians do not influence FX rates, we avoid unfair trade practices

We do not see trade surplus as too dramatic

We are pleased about German competitiveness

Would be an important reform to transform ESM bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund

EMF would bring more stability to Eurozone

Have nothing in principle against a European finance minister, just have to nail down thw responsibilities

Could imagine both a European finance minister and economy minister to do more for EU's competitiveness

Latest EZ data is positive

Greece in a much better place than a year ago