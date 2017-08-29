Germany’s Merkel: We avoid unfair trade practices

Germany’s Merkel: We avoid unfair trade practicesBy Dhwani Mehta
Livesquawk reports comments from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as he speaks on various issues during her campaign trail ahead of the federal election due next month.
Key Points:
German politicians do not influence FX rates, we avoid unfair trade practices
We do not see trade surplus as too dramatic
We are pleased about German competitiveness
Would be an important reform to transform ESM bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund
EMF would bring more stability to Eurozone
Have nothing in principle against a European finance minister, just have to nail down thw responsibilities
Could imagine both a European finance minister and economy minister to do more for EU's competitiveness
Latest EZ data is positive
Greece in a much better place than a year ago
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.