Germany's Merkel: We are in serious stage of coronavirus pandemic

Germany's Merkel has crossed the wires confirming the euro bulls worts fears, stating, '' We are in a serious stage of coronavirus pandemic''

Merkel agrees with state premiers on tougher restrictions in private and public settings.

EUR/USD has been attempting the upside this week to little avail, pressured on rallies due to the rising spread of the coronavirus through Europe.

If the DXY completes a bullish reverse head and shoulders, then the euro could be in for a downside spell.

DXY reverse head and shoulders in the making?