Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown – Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to agree on a gradual lifting of the coronavirus curbs when she meets with the regional leaders later on Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing draft plans.
The German leader, however, will say that the restrictions could be tightened again if infections jump, per Reuters.
Additional details
“The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five people from two households, excluding children younger than 14, will be allowed to meet.”
“Flower shops and book stores, garden centers, tattoo and nail parlors as well as massage salons will also be allowed to reopen on March 8, the draft shows. Hairdressers and some schools have reopened in recent days.”
“The latest draft plans obtained by Reuters provide for a tighter lockdown to be re-imposed if the number of cases rises above 100 per 100,000.”
- Germany to extend modified lockdown to March 28 – Business Insider
Market reaction
EUR/USD continues to waver in a familiar range below 1.2100, as the dollar looks to recover ground ahead of the critical US data.
The spot was last seen changing hands at 1.2085, modestly flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls await UK Sunak’s key budget with eyes on 1.4000
GBP/USD wavers in a 15-pip trading range above 1.3950 after Tuesday’s recovery from two-week low. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak ready to do “whatever it takes’, with the Budget in focus. US stimulus, vaccine news and Services PMIs awaited.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.2100, awaits Eurozone/US data
EUR/USD in a consolidative mode, eyeing for a big move above 1.21. The US dollar holds the lower ground amid retreating yields and an upbeat market mood. Eurozone Services PMIs eyed ahead of the key US data flow.
21-SMA on 4H limits the XAU/USD recovery ahead of US data
XAU/USD spots symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1H chart. RSI point south, within the bearish zone, allowing more declines. Downside more compelling amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).