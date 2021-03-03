Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown – Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to agree on a gradual lifting of the coronavirus curbs when she meets with the regional leaders later on Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing draft plans.

The German leader, however, will say that the restrictions could be tightened again if infections jump, per Reuters.

Additional details

“The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five people from two households, excluding children younger than 14, will be allowed to meet.”

“Flower shops and book stores, garden centers, tattoo and nail parlors as well as massage salons will also be allowed to reopen on March 8, the draft shows. Hairdressers and some schools have reopened in recent days.”

“The latest draft plans obtained by Reuters provide for a tighter lockdown to be re-imposed if the number of cases rises above 100 per 100,000.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD continues to waver in a familiar range below 1.2100, as the dollar looks to recover ground ahead of the critical US data.

The spot was last seen changing hands at 1.2085, modestly flat on the day.