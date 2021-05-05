Germany's Merkel: Sensible for Europe to develop trade agreement with US

It would be sensible for Europe to develop a trade agreement with the United States, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"US is and remains Europe's most important ally."

"We have no interest in a world divided into two camps."

"It is in our interest for China to be bound into multilateral frameworks."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat after these comments. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 1.6% on a daily basis at 15,097.