Germany’s Merkel on coronavirus: We can see light at the end of tunnel

Commenting on the coronavirus situation in the country, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “we will defeat this virus” while adding that “we can see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Economic damage in Europe from the pandemic is immense.

We will discuss how we can become more independent on vaccine production in the EU.

The problem is not how many vaccines we ordered but how much we can produce in Europe.

This virus will be with us for a long while yet.

It's "not ok" if vaccination appointments go unused.

Turkey has been showing signs of de-escalation in eastern MED.

We expect Turkey to uphold standards of human rights, rule of law.

Turkey deserves recognition for the 3.6 million refugees it has taken in.

We will discuss how we can resume high-level contacts with Turkey.