Germany's Merkel: No rise in taxes or contributions expected as of today

"We are still living with coronavirus and we will remain that way for some time," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

"We agreed from start we can't stop coronavirus but we have to slow it down."

"We have an obligation not to jeopardise what we have achieved so far on the pandemic."

"It would be depressing if we have to return to restrictions by easing restrictions too quickly."

"No rise in taxes or contributions expected as of today."

Market reaction

These comments failed to improve market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 1.43% on the day at 10,667 points.