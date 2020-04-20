Germany’s Merkel: No current plans for new easing of lockdown measures

In a meeting with leaders of her own party, Germany’s Chancellor Angel Merkel said that there are no current plans for the new easing of lockdown measures.

Merkel was unappreciative of the ongoing chatter about further easing in lockdown measures, as they are taking things one step at a time currently.

Last week, her government allowed smaller stores to reopen after a shutdown that deprived German retailers of 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in sales and pushed many shops to the brink of bankruptcy, per Bloomberg.

EUR/USD holds the lower ground

EUR/USD keeps the offered tone intact around 1.0860, wavering in a tight range amid broad US dollar recovery and EU leaders’ difference over the coronabonds to fund the crisis.