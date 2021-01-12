Germany's Merkel: Need 8-10 more weeks of strict measures against coronavirus – Bild

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers that they need 8-10 more weeks of strict measures against the coronavirus, German Daily Bild reported on Tuesday, citing a conservative lawmaker.
"If we don't manage to stop this British virus, then we will have 10 times the number of cases by Easter," Merkel reportedly said. "We need eight to 10 more weeks of tough measures."
Market reaction
Germany's DAX 30 Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen trading at 13,944, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
