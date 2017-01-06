Germany’s Merkel: Must expand our relationship with China at time of global uncertainty

By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters reports comments from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, noting the following with regard to its relationship with China:

Must expand our relationship with China at time of global uncertainty

Wants equal treatment of German firms in China

Agreed with China that talks are needed to solve Nth Korea problem.

Agreed to stick with sanctions

Need progress on open markets

China & Germany both support WTO trade rules