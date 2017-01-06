Germany’s Merkel: Must expand our relationship with China at time of global uncertainty

Germany’s Merkel: Must expand our relationship with China at time of global uncertaintyBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports comments from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, noting the following with regard to its relationship with China:
Must expand our relationship with China at time of global uncertainty
Wants equal treatment of German firms in China
Agreed with China that talks are needed to solve Nth Korea problem.
Agreed to stick with sanctions
Need progress on open markets
China & Germany both support WTO trade rules