Germany's Merkel: I have decided to rescind Easter quiet order

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday that she decided to reverse the decision for additional lockdown measure over the Easter holidays, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We must break and reverse the third wave of the pandemic."

"Easter pause was a mistake because it wasn't implementable."

"This is my mistake alone. I told the regional premiers this in a video conference."

"On April 12, we will continue consultations with regional premiers."

"The road is hard and rocky but we will beat the virus."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping market sentiment improve. At the moment, Germany's DAX 30 Index is down 0.5% on the day at 14,590.