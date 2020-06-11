Germany's Merkel: Germany wants rules-based and free multilateral trade with China

In a call with China’s Premier Li Keqiang, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that Germany wants a rules-based and free multilateral trade with China, as reported by Reuters.

Merkel further told Li that Germany wants a strengthened World Trade Organisation and stable bilateral relations.

"We need for further steps to be taken on market access, reciprocity and equal treatment of foreign companies," Merkel added. "An ambitious EU-China investment agreement is a key part of that."

Market reaction

These comments had virtually no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 2.6% on the day at 12,202 points.