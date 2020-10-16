Germany's Merkel: COVID-19 pandemic making itself felt in all member states again

The COVID-19 pandemic is making itself felt in all the member states again, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"Nobody at the summit disagreed that contact tracing is the key method for fighting the pandemic," Merkel added. "The economic recovery from the pandemic will go better if we keep infections under control."

Merkel also announced that they will not be able to have the informal summit that we had planned for November.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.97% on the day at 12,826.