Germany’s Merkel: Court ruling on ECB has 'great importance'

The court ruling on the European Central Bank (ECB) bond-buying programme has 'great importance,' Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a meeting with her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party on Monday.

She said the court ruling is 'solvable' if ECB explains the programme, adding that it is understandable that European Commission had stressed that national courts cannot call the European Court of Justice (ECJ) into question.

Her comments come after the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday, the EU executive might end up opening a legal case against Berlin.

The German court on May 5 ordered the German government to ensure the ECB carried out a “proportionality assessment” of its vast purchases of government bonds to ensure their “economic and fiscal policy effects” did not outweigh other policy objectives, per the Financial Times (FT).

Market reaction

Amid a tussle between Brussels and Germany, the shared currency remains pressured against the greenback now trading around 1.0824, down 0.13% on the day. EUR/USD managed to bounce off lows near 1.0810.