Germany's Merkel: Coronavirus relief measures for economy were absolutely necessary

Germany's coronavirus relief measures for the economy were absolutely necessary, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.
"We can afford all agreed coronavirus relief measures, we don't go too far into future with coronavirus aid for the economy," Merkel added. "Other EU countries profit from the European coronavirus aid more than Germany does, this is right."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.72% on a daily basis at 1.1906.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as Powell's speech weighs on the dollar
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, extending its gains. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer. US data is eyed.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge monthly ascending trend-line, around mid-105.00s
The upside momentum in USD/JPY run out of steam ahead of the critical 107.00 mark on Friday, where also coincide the 100-day SMA and monthly peaks (August 13). Immediately to the downside emerges the monthly low at 105.10.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 high amid dollar weakness, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.33, the highest in eight months. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later on.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid heavily offered tone around the USD. The upbeat market mood, a strong pickup in the US bond yields might cap the upside.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.