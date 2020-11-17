Germany’s Merkel: Coronavirus cases are not falling as fast as we expected

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, “coronavirus cases are not falling as fast as we expected,” adding that the “economy will recover if we keep virus numbers low.”

She said: “Virus numbers are too high, contacts must be reduced.”

Earlier today, Merkel's Chief of Staff, Helge Braun, noted that the government could push for tighter virus restrictions next week, as the rise in the infections remains unabated.

It’s worth noting that the daily new cases rose by over 18K as of Tuesday.

Market reaction

Despite the worrisome comments from Merkel, the euro remains unfazed, as EUR/USD picks up fresh bids amid fresh selling seen in the US dollar across the board.

The spot gains 0.17% on a daily basis to trade at daily highs of 1.1875.