Germany’s Merkel calls an unexpected meeting at 1000 GMT to discuss lockdown measures

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly said to have called an unexpected meeting to discuss lockdown measures, per Reuters.
The meeting is scheduled for 1000 GMT. This comes as the 7-day incidence rate rose to 108.1 on Wednesday, with about 16,000 new coronavirus infections reported.
On Tuesday, the German leader said that “we are in a very serious situation now” while commenting on the country's covid scenario.
