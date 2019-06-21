Germany's Merkel: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with UK in our view is final

German Chancellor Angela Merkel crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with Britan, in their view, is final while adding they are prepared to work with the new British Prime Minister.

Commenting on the heightened tensions in the Middle East, Merkel said that she is concerned about the very tense situation in Iran.

None of Merkel's remarks seems to have an impact on major currency pairs at the moment. The EUR/USD pair was last up 0.17% on the day at 1.1310.