Germany’s Merkel: Brexit talks in decisive phase over next weeks

Brexit talks are in the decisive phase over the coming weeks, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

“Coronavirus pandemic situation will likely get more difficult in the coming months.”

“We will have to live longer with new coronavirus. “

“Urges the German public to take coronavirus pandemic seriously.”

“We'll do everything that children are not losers of a pandemic.”

“Economy should be kept alive or brought back to life despite pandemic.”

“Will work with European parliament that recovery fund can be launched early next year.”