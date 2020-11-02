Germany's Merkel: 30% of German population is in a risk group for coronavirus

"Measures that reduce contact between people are successful," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said and noted they will probably have to limit contacts between people in private for all winter months, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We understand people are disappointed virus is taking such a long time."

"The light at end of the tunnel is quite far away."

"30% of the German population is in a risk group for coronavirus."

"Christmas will happen under coronavirus restrictions but won't be a lonely Christmas."

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index continues to edge higher despite these comments and was last seen gaining 1.8% on the day at 11,762.