Germany's Maas: Would not rule out short technical extension

While speaking to reporters in Berlin on Monday, "Should there be problems in Britain with the ratification, I would not rule out that there could be a short, technical extension," Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"I hope that the British lower house, showing the necessary responsibility, can take a decision on this today and that on the basis of this decision we will be in a position to achieve an orderly Brexit," Maas added.

The British Pound largely ignored these comments and was last seen consolidating its daily gains near 1.2990, adding 0.1% on a daily basis.