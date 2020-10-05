Germany’s Maas: Would be irresponsible to cause further problems for EU, UK with no-deal

It would be irresponsible to cause further problems for the European Union (EU) and the UK with no-deal Brexit, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“We must make quick progress in all open questions,” he added.

His comments come after the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen approved a further month of Brexit negotiations, in the last push to reach a deal on trade and security.

Market reaction

The pound seems to be weighed down by the above comments, as GBP/USD slips to fresh session lows of 1.2904, down 0.20% so far.