Germany's Maas: Will update travel guidelines for EU countries this week

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced on Tuesday that they want to replace the travel warning for EU countries and several others with updated guidelines.

"We will meet with neighbouring countries and transit countries for german tourists before June 15 to discuss principles," Maas added, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 3.9% on the day at 12,040 points. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair is clinging to modest daily gains around 1.1165.