Germany’s Maas on US election: America is more than a one-man show

Urging both sides to maintain calm in the US election until results are out, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that it was irresponsible to aggravate tensions, as cited by Reuters.

Key quotes

“America is more than a one-man show. Anyone who continues to pour oil on the fire in a situation like this is acting irresponsibly.”

“Now is the time to keep a cool head until an independently determined result is available.”

“In order for the result - which has not yet been determined - to be accepted, everyone must first show restraint.”

“Decent losers are more important for the functioning of a democracy than radiant winners.”

Market reaction

His comments have little to no impact on the markets, as all eyes remain on the results from Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The US dollar index licks its wounds around 92.65 while EUR/USD attempts a fresh run above 1.1800, at the press time.