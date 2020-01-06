Germany’s Maas: Germany, France, UK will discuss on Iran nuclear deal Monday

German Foreign Minister Maas was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters, making some important comments on the Iranian nuclear deal.

Maas said that Germany, France, UK will react to Iranian announcements on nuclear deal this week, most likely on Monday.

Earlier today, the Iranian state TV announced the government’s intent to no longer abide by any limits on its enrichment of uranium. Iran said that its uranium enrichment work will have no limitations and that Tehran will enrich uranium based on its technical needs.

The market mood remains cautious, as US-Iran geopolitical tensions spell major risk for 2020, as investors scurry up for safe-havens while oil rallies to eight-month highs, now targeting the 2019 tops.