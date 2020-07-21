Germany’s Maas: Brexit deal still possible by October but ambitious

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday, a Brexit agreement by October based on political declaration is ambitious, but is still possible.

"An agreement on the basis of the Political Declaration is sporty but still possible," Maas said.

This comes after the EU-UK Brexit negotiations kicked-off on Monday, with Brussels demand on fishing continues to threaten talks falling apart.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is off the five-week highs and trades flat above 1.2650 amid Brexit concerns and broad US dollar bounce. The pound is unperturbed by the above comments.