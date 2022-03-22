Germany’s Lindner: Can't rely on ECB to drive growth as it is fighting inflation

Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Tuesday that his “government will deploy the fiscal policy to avoid stagflation.”
Additional comments
Can't rely on the ECB to drive growth as it is fighting inflation.
Will tailor a supplementary budget to respond to the Ukraine crisis when having more visibility.
In supplementary budget, will only adjust spending items that are directly affected by war in Ukraine.
Coalition agreed that further relief is needed for citizens.
