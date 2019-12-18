Germany’s IFO: Industrial sector is still in recession and will take a while to get out of it

Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist said that the German GDP likely increased by 0.2% in Q4.

Additional Quotes:

Industrial sector is still in recession and will take a while to get out of it.

There are signs that the trade conflict between the US and China is easing, German exporters are pleased about that.

Election result in Britain ensures there is more clarity around Brexit, that should also reduce uncertainty

The shared currency keeps its range play intact above the 1.11 handle on the German data release as well as on the above comments. EUR/USD trades around 1.1135 so far this Wednesday, pressured by broad US dollar recovery.