Germany’s IFO: Development of coronavirus epidemic is not yet fully reflected in our survey

Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist said that the development of the coronavirus epidemic is not yet fully reflected in our survey.

Coronavirus outbreak in china is a potential danger for Germany but hard to forecast.

1 percentage point less economic growth in China would shave just under 0.1 percentage points off growth in the full year.

If coronavirus becomes a pandemic, Germany - as an export nation - would be particularly hit.

German industrial sector is reporting significant improvement in orders compared to 2019, new orders have come in, domestic demand is picking up.