The IFO institute said on Wednesday slashed the 2022 GDP growth projections for the German economy while sharply revising up its inflation forecast.
Key quotes
“Cuts its 2022 forecast for German growth to 2.5%, from 3.1% previously predicted in March, while revising its inflation forecast to 6.8%, up from an earlier 5.1%.”
“Raises 2023 economic growth forecast to 3.7% from 3.3%.”
"At the beginning of the year, high prices led to a loss of purchasing power among private households and in turn to a decline in goods consumption."
“Commodity prices and supply bottlenecks are expected to gradually ease in the second half of the year.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD consolidates the latest leg up below 1.0500, awaiting the ECB’s emergency meeting, due at 0900 GMT, for the next move. The pair is up 0.63% so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0500 after ECB calls unscheduled meeting
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, extending the bounce after ECB called for an unscheduled Governing Council meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in bond markets. The US dollar loses additional ground amid a better mood. Lagarde, Fed awaited as well.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2050 as USD wilts ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stages a solid comeback above 1.2050 amid a risk-on mood and broad USD retreat. Investors reposition ahead of the Fed and BOE event risks. The Fed is now seen hiking rates by 75 bps at its policy meeting on Wednesday.
Gold Price recovery seeks validation from $1,820 ahead of ECB, Fed
Gold Price rebounds from monthly low as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict amid a sluggish session during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The precious metal recently picks up bids to $1,816, reversing the pullback from the intraday high surrounding $1,820
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!