German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Friday, they hope that by summer oil imports from Russia will be halved.

We have made good steps on energy security.

We have managed to reduce coal and oil imports from Russia in last four weeks.

Reducing energy imports from Russia is aimed at forcing Putin to stop war.

We hope to stop all coal exports from Russia by autumn.

We hope that by summer we are only importing 24% of gas from Russia.

We have reduced our dependency on Russian coal to 25% from 50%.

We have reduced Russian oil imports to 25% from 35%, and Russian gas down to 40% from 55%

In talks to tap into floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) for liquefied natural gas of 27 GW capacity.

Exposure of eastern German refineries to Rosneft oil shows it was a mistake to give Russian state company so much reach.

We will consult with our partners about Putin's demand that we pay for Russian gas with roubles.

Will become almost independent of Russian gas by summer 2024.