German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that possible restrictions on energy deliveries from Russia were not yet over, as reported by Reuters.
Habeck further noted that perhaps restrictions had just begun and added that the reduction in Russian gas supply was a political decision rather than a technical one.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on risk sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX Index was up more than 1% on the day at 13,439. Meanwhile, EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains and trades slightly below 1.0500 as investors wait for the European Central Bank's emergency meeting to conclude.
