Germany’s Gabriel: Very concerned that US decision on Iran nuclear deal

Germany’s Gabriel: Very concerned that US decision on Iran nuclear dealBy Dhwani Mehta
The German Foreign Minister Gabriel is out on the wires now, via Livesquawk, expressing his concerns over the US- Iran conflict over the nuclear deal.
Key Points:
Very concerned that US decision on Iran nuclear deal could lead us back into military confrontation with Iran
Possible end for Iran nuclear deal makes solution to North Korea crisis more difficult
