Germany’s FDP leader wants tougher euro zone policy - RTRS

Germany’s FDP leader wants tougher euro zone policy - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) leader Christian Lindner told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Friday, a tougher stance on fiscal and euro zone policy is needed.
Key Quotes (via Reuters):
When asked if his party wanted to take over the powerful finance ministry from Merkel’s center-right CDU/CSU bloc:
“It makes no sense to speculate about people and posts so long as we don’t have any clarity on the policy.”
“Mr. Schaeuble did not manage to impose himself over the chancellor in many questions of European policy. Just remember the third aid package for Greece, which he originally did not want to do.”
On forthcoming negotiations: “For us it’s all about policy changes. And we’ll have to discuss this intensively.”
