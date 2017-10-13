Germany’s EcoMin: German economic upswing to lose some momentum in H2 2017

Germany’s EcoMin: German economic upswing to lose some momentum in H2 2017By Dhwani Mehta
In its monthly report published on Friday, the German Economy Ministry noted that the German economic rebound is on a solid footing, however, the momentum may fizzle out in the second half of the year.
Key Quotes:
“The upswing of the German economy is gaining in breadth. In addition to consumer spending and construction, exports and investment in equipment have picked up,”
“Indicators are pointing to a brisk continuation of the upturn in the second half of the year, although not quite with the momentum of the first half of the year,”
Germany’s GDP grew 0.7%on the quarter in the first three months of the year and 0.6% from April to June.
