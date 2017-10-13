Germany’s EcoMin: German economic upswing to lose some momentum in H2 2017

In its monthly report published on Friday, the German Economy Ministry noted that the German economic rebound is on a solid footing, however, the momentum may fizzle out in the second half of the year.

Key Quotes:

“The upswing of the German economy is gaining in breadth. In addition to consumer spending and construction, exports and investment in equipment have picked up,”

“Indicators are pointing to a brisk continuation of the upturn in the second half of the year, although not quite with the momentum of the first half of the year,”

Germany’s GDP grew 0.7%on the quarter in the first three months of the year and 0.6% from April to June.