Germany’s DIW ups 2020 GDP forecast to -6%

According to the latest report published by Germany’s economic institute DIW on Wednesday, Europe’s economic powerhouse is expected to shrink 6% in 2020 vs. a -9.4% contraction estimated in June.

Key quotes

"The German economy is doing well, considering the circumstances.”

“For next year, DIW raised its GDP growth forecast to 4.1% from 3% in June but cautioned that the pandemic could still lead to setbacks. 2022 German GDP forecast is of +3.0%.”

"It would be wrong to believe that the crisis will be over quickly.”

EUR/USD well bid above 1.1800

EUR/USD clings onto the recent upside above the 1.1800 level amid a broadly weaker US dollar and expectations of upbeat outlook by the ECB. The spot adds 0.24% to trade at 1.1834, as we write.