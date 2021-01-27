Germany’s DIW: Economy likely to contract 3% in Q1 2021

Germany, Europe’s largest economy probably contracted by 3% in the January to March period, the latest forecasts published by Germany’s economic institute DIW showed on Wednesday.
Key quotes
“Sees Q1 German GDP down 3% QoQ.”
“Sees Q4 German GDP unchanged QoQ.”
“Lockdown measures are gradually impacting the industry as well.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD remains under heavy selling pressure near-daily lows of 1.2120 after the ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said that the ECB is prepared to counter the appreciation of the euro.
The spot quickly eroded over 30-pips on his comments, having faced rejection at 1.2150.
