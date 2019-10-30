Germany’s DIHK cuts its 2019 German GDP growth forecast for third time this year

While presenting the German DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce latest business sentiment survey among more than 28,000 managers, DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said German exports are expected to shrink next year, marking the first fall since the global financial crisis.

For our economy, with its strong industrial core, this is a huge challenge.

Expects Germany's annual export growth to slow to 0.3% this year from 2.1% in 2018, adding that exports are likely to shrink by 0.5% next year.

Since the financial crisis of 2008/2009, the DIHK has not received such pessimistic replies from the companies.

Due to the bleak trade outlook, the DIHK cut its 2019 gross domestic product growth forecast for the German economy to 0.4% from 0.6% previously.

It forecasts GDP growth of 0.5% for 2020, adding that the increase was mainly due to an unusual high number of working days next year.