Germany's DAX 30 Index: German stocks soar more than 3,8% and trade above 200-day moving average

- DAX climbs as hopes build for more economic stimulus.
- ECB takes center stage on Thursday.
- Insurance stocks and cycles on the rise.
Hopes for further economic stimulus and monetary policy support measures for the countries battered by the coronavirus crisis caused a sharp rise in the German benchmark index DAX on Wednesday. Support was also provided by the US stock market, which has in the meantime made up for its losses from the corona crash in mid-March.
ECB takes center stage
The focus is now shifting to the meeting of the European Central Bank, where economists expect an increase in the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP). Rabobank is even forecasting a reduction in the deposit rate by 10 basis points. "The ECB is likely to announce a €250 billion addition to PEPP and a 10 bps cut in the discount rate", the Dutch Rabobank said in a note.
"So, following the principle of the earlier collateral easing, the ECB could also decide to include so-called 'fallen angels' into the programme", said Carsten Brzeski, Chief Economist, Eurozone and Global Head of Macro at ING.
The ECB will also examine possible scenarios on how the public sector purchase programme could be continued without the Bundesbank's involvement, following the ruling of the Federal Court of Justice.
The DAX rose 3.88% on Wednesday to close at 12,487 points. It was the highest daily close since February 27, 2020, and at the same time the first close above the key 200-day moving average, which currently stands at 12,111 points. In the first two trading days of June alone, the German stock index rose by more than seven percent.
The MDAX was up 2.29 percent and the SDAX gained 2.51 percent. The TecDAX advanced 1.63 percent.
Insurance stocks and cycles on the rise
Especially stocks from the insurance industry were in demand. Allianz rose by 8.5% and Munich Re by 8.3%. Cyclical stocks such as BASF climbed by 6.3%, Daimler and BMW by 4.8%. Traton surged by 10.33%.
Investors continue to ignore the negative factors. The massive riots in the United States, the developments in Hong Kong and the increasing tensions between the USA and China cannot slow down the stock market rally.
German DAX 30 key technical levels
According to the Credit Suisse analysts, the jump of the DAX above the 200-day moving average has called into question the long-term bearish view. "A break on a weekly basis above that level would question our long-term bearish view," they said in a note.
The next relevant resistance is the "78.6% retracement at 12610, potentially as far as at 12887. Only a break of 11430/10867 would take the momentum out of the current rally, with next key support to watch at 10161", they added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh two-month highs amid upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1224, hitting the highest since late March. The safe-haven US dollar is falling amid an upbeat market mood, underpinned by ADP NFP, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beating expectations.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700
XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI dips and bounces back near $37.00 per barrel
WTI is trading just above the 36.00 figure while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market bias remains tilted to the upside. A potential extension of the move up can lead to a retest of the 38.40 and 40.20 levels in the medium-term.