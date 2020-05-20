Germany's DAX 30 Index: German Stocks jump for a fourth day, longest winning streak since February

- DAX jumps for a fourth day.
- German stocks hopes for vaccine and economy recovery.
- Fresenius rises after Morgan Stanly upgrade.
The DAX is extending its winning streak. It rises for the fourth day in a row, even though Wall Street was under a lot of pressure yesterday. But also Wall Street is rising strongly today. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are up by more than 1.5%.
German stocks hopes for vaccine and economy recovery
Investors are betting on a rapid economic recovery despite poor economic data, as there is still hope for a corona vaccine although recent doubts about progress on the development of a Covid-19 drug by U.S. biotech company Moderna have been raised.
On Wednesday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported progress regarding a vaccine. The US pharmaceutical company said the treatment against Covid-19 has shown promising results in an animal study. The first human test results are expected in June. The share price jumped by more than 9%.
Although US health expert Fauci does not expect a drug against the coronavirus until 12 to 18 months from now. But with every day that passes, a vaccine is approaching, which is probably what the markets are pricing in at the moment.
The European stock markets were also able to profit from the German-French push for a 500 billion euro recovery fund, whose money the EU member states are to receive not as loans but as grants. This increased risk appetite on the equity markets, which is particularly evident in the narrowing of spreads between German and Italian bonds. The risk-on rally was also evident in the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond Index.
Meanwhile, euro-zone consumer confidence rose in May, but it remains extremely depressed. „So the pick-up in consumption now that lockdowns are being lifted is likely to be quite gradual“, said Capital Economics in a note.
DAX jumps for a fourth day
The DAX rose for the fourth day in a row. Its the longest winning streak since February. On Wednesday the German stock index gained 1.34% to 11,223.71 points. It thus closed near its daily high of 11,247 points. This is usually seen as a sign that the bulls are likely to stay in control. The next relevant resistance comes in the form of the 100-day moving average at 11,687.10 points.
The MDAX, which includes medium-sized German companies, rose by 1.16% to 24,478.88 points and the SDAX closed 1.29% up at 10,992.36 points. The TecDAX gained 1.81% and closed the trading day at 3,140.79 index points.
Fresenius rises after Morgan Stanley upgrade
On the corporate side, the focus was on the stocks of Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care. Both shares rose strongly after the U.S. bank Morgan Stanley expressed optimism about the outlook for the health care group. The shares were upgraded from "Equal-weight" to "Overweight". The price target for Fresenius is 48 euros.
The shares of Infineon, Wirecard and Deutsche Bank were also favoured by investors.
MTU Aero Engines shares closed down strongly. They fell by 2.19%. Deutsche Börse and Bayer lost 1.55% and 1.40% respectively.
PMIs in focus
Tomorrow the focus will be on numerous purchasing manager indices from Europe and the United States. After the historic lows in April, economists mostly expect the sentiment indicator to recover.
"Having reached new historical lows in April, we think the European PMIs have troughed and-consistent with the high-frequency data-we look for a notable increase in the flash readings for May," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "We expect the Euro area composite PMI to increase by 16.6 points in May to 30.2 from its new historical low of 13.6 in April, above consensus expectations," he added
The initial U.S. Unemployment Claims and the Philly-Fed Index, both of which will be released on Thursday afternoon, are also likely to help drive price action.
German DAX 30 key technical levels
From a technical perspective, the outlook remains bullish. The technical indicators such as RSI and MACD signal rising DAX prices on a daily basis. Resistances are located at 11,340.37 (R2), 11,477 (R3) and 11,687.10 (100-day moving average). Support is found at 11,069.29 (pivot), 10,935 (S1) and 10,725.32 (20-day line).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes
As expected, the Minutes of the latest FOMC Minutes passed unnoticed in terms of price action. The document confirmed its highly unlikely policymakers would implement negative rates.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as Bailey opens door to negative rates
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250 but off the highs, as BOE Governor Bailey said negative rates are "under active review." The dollar is under pressure amid an upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins
The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins. Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved...
Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750
The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.