Germany's CureVac: Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021

German biotech firm CureVac announced on Wednesday that they could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in mid-2021.

CureVac said that it expects the first results from the phase-1 trials in fall of 2020 and plans to start phase-2 trials as early as September, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Germany's vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institut, noted that CureVac may be able to apply for the approval of its coronavirus vaccine in early 2021 if trial data are "very good."

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 inched slightly higher on this headline and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 12,310 points.