Germany’s Clauss: EU assumes UK won't seek Brexit extension

Germany's Ambassador to the European Union (EU) Michael Clauss said on Thursday, the bloc assumes the UK won't seek Brexit extension.

Clauss said: “There is no real progress in EU-UK negotiations.”

The EU deal on recovery package will be reached `before the summer', Clauss predicted.

His comments come as he is speaking about the prospect of the UK extending the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair is testing lows near 1.2525 on the above comments, as the pound remains weighed down by the doubts over a UK-EU trade deal and Brexit transition deadline extension.