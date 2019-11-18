Germany's Bundesbank: Slowdown of economy to continue in Q4

In its recently-published monthly economic report, German Central Bank, the Bundesbank, said that the slowdown of the German economy will probably continue in the fourth quarter of 2019 while adding that it's not expecting the slowdown to intensify markedly.
"The overall economic output could more or less stagnate," the publication further read. "No reason to fear that Germany would slide into recession. The domestic economy will probably continue to provide momentum."
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.1060, adding 0.1% on the day.
