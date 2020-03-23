Germany's Bundesbank: Recession in Germany inevitable, public finances are solid

A deep recession in Germany is inevitable amid the coronavirus outbreak, German central Bank Bundesbank acknowledged in its monthly report on Monday.
"The slide into a pronounced recession cannot be prevented," the publication read, per Reuters. However, the bank further noted that German public finances were well-positioned to handle this situation.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.0695, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis. Later in the day, markets will be paying close attention to the European Commission's Consumer Confidence data for the euro area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges towards 1.08 after Fed announces open-ended bond-buying
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.08 after the Fed announced TALF, an open-ended bond-buying scheme to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. The dollar is falling across the board.
GBP/USD bounces after Fed action, as Brits await lockdown
GBP/USD has risen from the lows around 1.15 after the Fed announces unlimited bond-buying. Brits are bracing for further social distancing measures to stop coronavirus.
Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed
The constant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, alongside the failure of US politicians to strike a deal on fiscal stimulus is weighing heavily on markets. US stock futures hit limit down alongside Asian stocks, and bonds are in demand.
Gold flirting with daily lows, near $1490 region
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1490 region.
WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains stuck in a $1 tight range so far this Monday, consolidating the recovery from early Asia drop to 20.80 levels.