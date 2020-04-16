Germany’s Braun: “We have massively slowed the virus but it is not gone”

Helge Braun, Chief of Staff at Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, said on Thursday, “we have massively slowed the virus but it is not gone.”

Markets are awaiting the latest coronavirus tally for Germany from the country’s health institute.

Meanwhile, Germany is the latest to set out a road map on how it will ease restrictive measures on public life and businesses this week.

EUR/USD off the lows

EUR/USD is off the lows but remains pressured below 1.0900 amid broad US dollar dominance, as negative European stock futures point to a negative start to the European open amid uncertainty over the re-opening of the economies.