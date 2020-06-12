Germany’s Altmaier: With package we want economic trough to be reached in H2

After the German cabinet approved the reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) as a part of the EUR130 billion economic stimulus, Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that the government wants the economy to hit the bottom in H2 should the package have the desired impact.
Additional quotes
“We have no reason to revise government growth forecast.”
“Given the volatility of pandemic, uncertainty about the economy in other countries, we should not keep changing our forecast - will present a new forecast in autumn as planned.”
On US sanction plans on Nord Stream 2, he said, “German govt is against extraterritorial sanctions.”
“Expect economic figures to be as bad in May as in April.”
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was reported as saying that “as long as there is no vaccine, we must live in such a way as to avoid the second wave of coronavirus.”
“We will agree a supplementary budget next week,” Scholz said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: XAU/USD bulls to retain control while above 21-DMA
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are reversing a temporary pullback seen on Thursday after the rates reached a new weekly high at 1744.75. At the press time, gold trades around 1730 levels, posting small gains, as it looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 1722.44.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.