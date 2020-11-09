Germany's Altmaier: Will try to find new common ground with US after Biden victory

After Joe Biden's victory, Germany will try to get a new start to trade policy with the US, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

"We will try to find a new common ground with the US and reach an agreement," Altmaier added. "We are trying to de-escalate the existing conflicts with the old US administration and will focus on future policy with the new administration."

Market reaction

Investors largely ignored these remarks. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 6.15% on a daily basis at 13,238.