Germany’s Altmaier: ‘Where necessary we will need to improve aid packages for coronavirus’

In an interview with ARD TV on Tuesday, Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that “where necessary we will need to improve aid packages for coronavirus.”

This comes as some sources, as cited by Reuters, noted that clarified that there is no agreement with the German government on Lufthansa rescue package.

Earlier today, Business Insider cited company sources, saying that the government has agreed to help airline Lufthansa with a rescue package worth about EUR9 billion ($9.74 billion) in return for a blocking minority and one or two supervisory board mandates.

EUR/USD remains vulnerable

EUR/USD is meandering near daily lows of 1.0810, down 015% at the press time. Broad dollar strength on the back of a cautious market mood continues to weigh on the spot.