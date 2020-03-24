Germany’s Altmaier: We will return to frugal policy once coronavirus crisis is over

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was on the wires in the last hour, via Reuters, noting that that “we will return to the frugal policy once coronavirus crisis is over.”

Additional quotes

We have committed to pay the debt back from 2023. Growth phase will only be possible once the coronavirus spread slows. Once the crisis is over, we will return to the austerity policy and, as soon as possible, to the balanced budget policy.

According to the latest data published by Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 27,436, while 114 total deaths are confirmed.